Contemporary folk singer-songwriter Chris Ronald performs Round Lake Hall on Wednesday, June 27.

Chris Ronald’s “keenly luxuriant voice and immaculate songcraft” have won him many accolades including a nomination for Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. Emigrating from England to Canada in 2002, his music has been described as Canadian folk with British roots.

More on Ronald can be found at chrisronald.com/epk/.