The Chicklets at the Midsummer Music Festival (left to right) Maryanne Snowden, Jane Fearing, Ricki Kneifel, Judith Fearing, and Barb Bawlf. Tom Best photo

Chicklets comeback decades in the making

Group formed before the first Midsummer back for its 35th.

They did not have a long career when they first started but they stayed in touch and were able to get back together for one last performance — three-and-a-half decades later.

Five young women got together in 1981 because they liked to sing and harmonize. They formed the Chicklets and sang the music of the ’50s and ’60s because it lent itself to those harmonies.

They got together again last weekend for the 35th anniversary of the Midsummer Music Festival and were able to once again entertain our ears with those melodious tunes that they first tried so long ago.

They had not done anything musically prior to that but started singing together to join a talent contest at the then Smithers Hotel. And they did not do badly — they did not win any single category, they won the whole, hands down according to Barb Bawlf, one of the group members.

Bawlf said that that was their first public performance.

“We sang together a few more times after that. We sang in a bluegrass festival and as an opening act for a band called Six Cylinder, but we haven’t sung together until this past week,” she said.

Bawl said that she got the idea about getting the group back together because of the 35th anniversary of the festival.

“It was my idea to bring the group back together because it was the 35th anniversary of the Midsummer festival. I brought together the people from all over the province. I phoned them all and emailed them and asked them about a year ago if they wanted to do it and they all agreed,” she said.

There were three people from the local area and Hazelton, and the others were from other parts of the province.

“We were going to try to do some practise by Skype or some other kind of technology, but that was too complicated so we agreed to meet a week before the festival and we’ve been rehearsing about four-five hours a day since Monday for five days in a row,” she said.

Some of the members have had vocal training with voice coaches. For example, Jane Fearing is a teacher of voice, piano and choirs, while Bawlf has had vocal training from Jennifer Scott, who is a jazz singer and teacher. Bawlf and Ricki Kneifel have sung in local performances and the Smithers Sing in May.

At this time, the group has no plans for any additional performances as some had planned on returning to their present homes following the festival.

Too bad.

Sports@Interior-News.com

 

Barb Bawlf got the idea to get the Chicklets together again for the Midsummer Music Festival a year ago. Tom Best photo

Previous story
Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

Just Posted

3-storey supportive housing closer to reality

24 units expected to be ready by November

Smithers RCMP arrest armed robbery suspect

Another Smithers business helped police track down 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect.

Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.

Chicklets comeback decades in the making

Group formed before the first Midsummer back for its 35th.

Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks

Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

One new fire started in the Cariboo

Firefighters don’t anticipate any difficulty in extinguishing it

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Most Read