Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvass

Opening reception Friday and talk with the artist who captured the art of tattoos Saturday.

The upcoming exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery features ‘The Passionate Ink; Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvass for Art’ by Dwight Magee in the Main Gallery and ‘Freehand Oddities’ by James Van der Meulen in the Mini Gallery.

Dwight Magee

In mid-2016, Dwight Magee completed work on a photographic exhibit entitled ‘The Passionate Ink.’ The exhibit is a 20×24 framed collection of 75 men, women and couples from around the Pacific Northwest who came together and collaborated with Magee by posing in the nude to share their tattoos.

Tattoos are used to define who we are and not surprisingly to serve as reminders of significant milestones in our life. Tattoos have evolved into a legitimate artform and ‘The Passionate Ink’ is a celebration of the human body as a canvass for art attempts to share that artwork which for the most part remains unseen due to our inherent modesty of our bodies.

James Van der Meulen

James Van der Meulen has brought together a collection of ink drawings. Freehand Oddities are original pieces created out of spontaneity that inspire thought and will bring about emotion and feelings of bewilderment and wonder.

Exhibition Dates: Oct. 24 – Nov. 21.

Opening Reception: Friday, Oct. 26 7-9 p.m.

Meet the artists at the opening reception – all welcome, free admission, light refreshments provided.

Artist Talk with Dwight Magee: Saturday, Oct. 27 1-2 p.m.

Please come by and listen to the story behind Dwight’s show. Dwight will discuss how he found people to be photographed and how the subjects photographed changed their own perception of themselves.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday-Friday 10-5, Saturday 12-4

(Sunday & Monday: Closed)

Admission by donation

Artists’ Statements & Bios: at smithersart.org.

Celebrating the Human Body as a Canvass

