This image released by CBS shows Kunal Nayyar, from left, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco appear in a scene from the long-running comedy series “The Big Bang Theory.” The popular series will end in 2019. (Erik Voake/CBS via AP)

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of “The Big Bang Theory” will be the last.

It’s the most popular comedy on television.

READ MORE: Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.

Parsons’ work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called “Young Sheldon.”

There’s also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Season 12 of “Big Bang” premieres Sept. 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Just Posted

Worker shortage bad for business

Local restauranteurs in Smithers have banded together to address a staffing issue in town.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Police patrol for looters in evacuated areas south of Burns Lake

RCMP have brought in extra officers for the task

Fire chases Burns Lake crews out of their own camp

Crews are having to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

A thousand words

Project by art gallery and museum on centennial of the Fall Fair in Smithers could use public help.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives 300-foot fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Most Read