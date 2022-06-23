Canada Day roundup

A list of things to do on July 1 in the Bulkley Valley

Canada Day is Friday and there are a lot of fun things happening around the valley to celebrate.

The Town of Smithers is hosting a family-friendly event at Bovill Square from 12-1:30 p.m. There will be children’s activities, crafts, treats and music.

The BV Museum is doing their annual history walk. This year the walk will venture off Main Street for the first time to focus on the history of sections of Queen Street, Alfred Avenue, and Broadway Avenue in the downtown core.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will run for approximately 1.5 hours. Meet at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. This is a free event but donations are welcomed and will support this walk and other museum activities. The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is hosting its open house on Friday as well. It will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., by donation.

This is the only day of the year the shelter is open to the public, to protect the animals from too much human contact.

The Midsummer Music Festival is also back this year. The festival runs from July 1-3 at the fall fair grounds.

In Telkwa, there will be festivities in the library park, behind the Reading Room, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and a bike parade at Dockrill Rink at 11 a.m.

