BVCA presents April workshops for the community with visiting artists

Community members are invited to Intro to Flamenco Dance Workshops and a Youth Engagement Project.

Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is excited to share new talents in the Bulkley Valley this month by creating opportunities for workshops with touring artists.

Community members are invited to Intro to Flamenco Dance Workshops and a Youth Engagement Project playfully exploring dance, theatre and our relationship to consumerism.

“All workshops require no previous experience — just a desire to try something new. We are thrilled to offer all workshops for free or by donation only. We want people to feel invited to jump in and work with these amazing artists,” said BVCA board member Miriam Colvin.

Flamenco Rosario will be performing a sold out Cuadro Flamenco show at Glenwood Hall on Wednesday, April 11, showcasing dancers, musicians and singers sharing the stage. The evening’s program is not predetermined, but follows the spontaneity and improvisational nature of flamenco. As an interpreter of flamenco, Rosario is more interested in the continuing growth of the art form than in simply reiterating its past, exploring new possibilities by crossing boundaries of both history and culture.

BVCA has invited these renowned artists to remain in town to share their skills with our community. On Thursday, April 12 Rosario Ancer and her husband guitarist Victor Kolstee will offer two Intro to Flamenco Dance workshops (community members may join us from 12-1:15 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.).

“Come prepared to enjoy the elements of Flamenco. We will play with rhythm — the arm work, moving wrists and fingers, hand clapping and basic footwork. By end of class you will feel you have accomplished something. Women should feel free to wear a flowing skirt for fun. Music lovers are welcome to come and listen,” said dance artist Rosario Ancer.

Later this month, BVCA presents MINE Youth Project. This three-day workshop in the afternoons of April 15, 16, 17 is open to community members ages 13-29. MINE is an interdisciplinary project that combines dance, theatre, sound and clothing to explore fast fashion, consumerism, identity, body image and memory. The group of participants will work together and have fun.

Visiting dance artists Rianne Svelnis and Kelly McInnes from Vancouver will facilitate the MINE collaborative creation workshops. The participants and facilitators collaborate over the course of the workshop, culminating in a small informal performance. Participants will gain skills in composition, communication and collaboration. In this supportive artistic setting, we can take creative risks using imagination and embodiment.

Made in B.C. — Dance on Tour worked alongside BVCA to bring this unique workshop to our community.

“The workshop creates a space for youth to feel empowered to share their stories, dances and perspective. You don’t need to have any experience in dance, theatre or fashion! However, we do ask that you please commit to all three days so we can work as a group,” said Rianne Svelnis.

For detailed information on all workshops, please visit bvca.me. To register email bvconcertassociation@gmail.com with subject line FLAMENCO or MINE.

INTRO TO FLAMENCO

Thursday, April 12:

12-1:15 p.m. Community Intro Workshop: Creative Roots Dance Studio, Second Avenue.

6:30-8 p.m. Community Intro Workshop: Smithers Art Gallery.

MINE YOUTH PROJECT

Sunday, April 15: 1-4 p.m., Old Church Smithers

Monday, April 16: 4:30-7:30, Smithers Secondary School

Tuesday, April 17: 4:30-7:30, Smithers Secondary School

–Submitted by BVCA.

