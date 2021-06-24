The OURO Collective from Vancouver will be featured in a Bulkley Valley Concert Association event June 26. Free tickets at bvca.me. (Publicity photo)

BV Concert Association presents a free evening of online dance and music

Free tickets available by visiting the concert associations website

On June 26 at 7 p.m., The Bulkley Valley Concert Association is proud to present an evening of film performances, featuring an excerpt of HAKO, a dance piece created and performed by OURO Collective from Vancouver.

The evening will also consist of three short films from local artists, including a film featuring local dancers performing “Reach,” a piece choreographed by OURO Collective during their recent online residency in Smithers.

The evening will also feature “Vessel Part 1,” a dance film by Katie Wertz, and “Sarcosoma,” a music video created by Pam Haasen, with music by Brennan Anderson and Robin Lough. Following HAKO, the OURO Collective artists will join us for a live artist talk.

This event is free to attend. To register, visit bvca.me. The event takes place on a web platform called Whereby. You do not need to install anything or create an account to attend. Simply register and follow links that will be sent to your email address.

Stemming from street dance artists/culture, OURO Collective is now in their seventh season together fusing hip-hop, waacking, breaking, popping, and contemporary dance as a foundation.

“United around the common goal of pushing the boundaries of how street dance-based works are created and presented, OURO is dedicated to creating performances that explore the full range of possibilities and identities the group represents,” the OURO website states.

Details:

Saturday, June 26th

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit www.bvca.me to get your free ticket

