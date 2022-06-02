BV Concert Association concert series returns

John McLachlan’s Early Morning Rain: The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot comes to Della Herman June 4

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association will kick off its 2022-2023 season with a “musical love letter” to a Canadian songwriting legend.

John McLachlan’s Early Morning Rain: The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot hits the stage at Della Herman Theatre this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

McLachlan is a B.C. born folk singer/songwriter who began performing in folk clubs in Vancouver in 1979 and for 20 years presented his original songs in hundreds of theatres, festivals, clubs and schools before taking a hiatus from touring while he worked as a graphic designer and arts administrator.

He returned to music in 2014. Since then he’s recorded five albums and is touring again.

“Early Morning Rain: the Songs of Gordon Lightfoot is a wander through the many wonderfully crafted songs of one of Canada’s greatest songwriters, presented by musicians perfectly suited to the journey,” said a BVCA press release.

They include McLachlan on rhythm guitar and vocals and Marc Atkinson and lead guitar and mandolin with some of Lightfoot’s rarely heard gems, as well as iconic songs such as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and “Canadian Railroad Trilogy”.

“John McLachlan has chosen more than 25 songs from Lightfoot’s prolific first ten years (1966 through 1976) and has lovingly arranged them in ways that make them familiar to anyone who has followed Lightfoot’s music,” the release stated. “In addition, the tunes will be fresh for those who have never heard them before, or those who are only familiar with his major hits.”

In addition to kicking off the current season, this marks the return of the BVCA concert series after two and a half years.

They are more than excited to once again be bringing live music to the Bulkley Valley.

Individual tickets are still available at Mountain Eagle Books. Adults $25, Seniors (60 plus) $20, Youth (under 18) $15.



