BV Artisans Tour enters its second year

Thirty artists participated throughout 17 studios and gallery spaces in the Bulkley Valley.

Forget pub crawls — nowadays, art crawls are all the rage.

The second ever BV Artisans Studio tour took place over the weekend, from August 3 to 4, with 30 artists participating throughout 17 studios and gallery spaces in the Bulkley Valley.

The tour featured artwork ranging from oil and acrylic paintings to mixed media, pottery, glass art, jewelry and many other mediums.

It also gave local artists a chance to meet collectors in the area and sell their work.

The tour was put together by the Smithers Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Smithers.

Check out our best photos from the tour below.

 

Dykstra passionate about music and the north

