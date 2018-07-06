Orchestra North has musicians playing around Smithers again this August. There is no specific bylaw for buskers, who are required to shut down if someone submits a noise complaint. Bovill Square can be booked for amplified music. (Arhive photo)

Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce presented their music strategy project at the June 26 town council meeting. Project coordinator Liliana Dragowska made several recommendations to the municipal government including looking into regulations around busking.

“Smithers is a very dynamic musical community with an unparalleled variety of cultural activities reflecting our diverse population … Towns around the province acknowledge the cultural and social benefits of music. We recognize music as a driver of employment and economic growth beyond its common elements. We in Smithers are so rich here,” Dragowska said.

“Music builds community and friendships, and allows people to feel connected, to experience the beauty everyone has to offer. In recognition of the role that music plays in our culture and in our economy, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce secured funding to create a Music Strategy to support that growth in this economic sector.”

Dragowska reported a survey of local artists indicated that though live performances generated most of their revenue, 50 percent of them make less than $1,000 per year.

“This was reported than less then 10 percent of their total income. We have some work to do here as a community to ensure artists are fairly compensated for their time and talent,” she said.

The Chamber of Commerce made three recommendations to the municipal government. They encourage more planning around arts and culture, permitting non-resident employees in home-based arts and music businesses, and the development of busking regulations.

“Currently here in Smithers, there are no regulations around busking other than the noise bylaw. It limits amplified music. Any complaints received around busking require a busker to stop. Our recommendation here is to create simple and clear busking regulations at no cost to the performer, which encourages the animation of streets in the downtown of Smithers,” Dragowska explained.

“Right now, I think you can just go busk. I hope maybe we can get the word out there that it’s an option. That’s my understanding of it … set up on Main Street, open your guitar case, and you can play music,” said Mayor Taylor Bachrach, adding, “Regulating good music is very difficult.”

Previous story
Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Just Posted

Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.

Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks

Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.

Smithers considers bear conflict solutions

Bear-proof garbages investigated to avoid human conflicts.

Wild way to spend Canada Day

PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.

Brant’s memorial run helps other athletes pursue their dreams

The event is now in its third year and has led to the development of new special relationships.

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Most Read

  • Busking bylaw part of music and arts recommendations

    Chamber of Commerce wants more arts planning in Smithers.