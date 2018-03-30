Brewing success with grand opening

Pretty phenomenal.

Great praise from customer number one at the grand opening of the new Bulkley Valley Brewery in Smithers last Saturday.

Dana Grant said it was the first time to first to try the beers on offer and was glad to have the chance to try some of the different brews.

Grant said that she had tried craft beers before and tended to enjoy the darker brews. What she tasted last weekend was high on her list. Far from just describing it as having a good taste, Grant’s description was more like one would expect from a wine connoisseur.

“It had a crisp kind of taste. There are some different notes from other flavors that I can’t really pin down. It’s a very flavorful beer and very well crafted,” she said.

Grant said that she had heard that the brewery was opening and that she likes to support community events so she decided to try it out.

The microbrewery actually opened it’s doors the previous weekend to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day but the official opening was not until last Saturday.

The brewing is done on site in highly monitored vessels that provide the special tastes that different beers provide such as India pale ale, stout and cider.

Owner Dave Harris said that he was very satisfied to date.

“So far it’s been awesome. The people in Smithers needed a place to hang out and have a drink or two without the pressure to buy food or do other things. Its been great so far,” he said.

“I wanted something that would be a fun lifestyle kind of thing. Someplace to come into after skiing or a round of golf,” he said. “At his point, we’re looking at some game nights, maybe a band once in a while.”

He also said that he did not want to be there until 2 a.m. every night.

To keep it available for families, he said that minors are allowed until 10 p.m. and to that end, non-alcoholic beverages such as sparkling waters and sodas are available.

Dave Harris looks like he knows what he is doing as he pulls an ale. He says he wanted to have a comfortable place to come and have a relaxed beer after shopping or skiing, not just another bar. Tom Best photos