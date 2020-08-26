Book on the history of Hudson Bay Mountain coming

Group of four women with connections to the ski hill gathered history, stories and photos

A book on the 60 years of skiing on Hudson Bay Mountain (HBM) is set to be released this fall.

A group of four women got together almost three years ago to put together a collection of stories and photos from the mountain they’ve named A Mountain of Change 1960-2020.

Together the four have 170 accumulated years of skiing on HBM and represent different aspects of the hill.

Jeanette Malkow brings a local historical perspective. Lynn MacNeil, previously from Kitimat, represents the importance of the Kitimat contingent. Houston’s Debi Lyn Smith shares the social life aspect and relays her time with various management teams.

And Connie Scott narrows down the activities on the mountain, as well as, brings a cabin owner perspective to the table.

Scott said she got involved with the project because she is passionate about HBM as skier, boarder, and someone who telemarks and snowshoes.

“When you’ve been on the mountain so long, it doesn’t change specifically,” she said. “The weather does so you just change your gear and try a different angle as you experience it.”

The group went through newspaper and museum archives, ski corporation minutes, Ski Smithers scrapbooks and photo collections. They also interviewed community members and heard plenty of stories.

“I’ve been up there for 30 years and there is so much about it that I didn’t realize that was going on behind the scenes in regards to the people that are working endlessly to keep the mountain alive,” said Scott.

Her favourite part of HBM is its availability.

“Now that we live in town, it is [a] 20-minute ride up to experience the mountain in whatever the conditions allow,” she said. “Having a cabin up there makes it a fabulous retreat.”

The book is slated to be done and ready for people to purchase as a Christmas gift.

“We’ve learned that finished is a slippery term,” Scott said. “Normally, when we say ‘I’m done a section, we’ve added I’m done a section for today.’ The editing, the rearranging and the sharing of photos and texts goes on and on but we have a finished draft copy.”

Details about a publisher and places the book can be bought will be made available soon.

