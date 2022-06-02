Authors Debi Lyn Smith (left), Jeannette Malkow, Dirk Mendel (technical and layout specialist), Connie Scott and Lynn MacNeil. (Contributed photo)

Authors Debi Lyn Smith (left), Jeannette Malkow, Dirk Mendel (technical and layout specialist), Connie Scott and Lynn MacNeil. (Contributed photo)

Book on history of ski hill is available again

A Mountain of Change 1960-2020 sold out when it was first released two years ago

The second printing of a book on the history of Hudson Bay Mountain is ready to purchase.

The first 500 copies of A Mountain of Change 1960-2020 were released in December 2020. They sold out in two weeks. The second print of 250 books was released this week and is now available in local bookstores.

The book was written by four female authors: Lynn MacNeil; Jeannette Malkow; Connie Scott and Debi Lyn Smith.

“It was quite the tribute to have them go so quickly,” co-author Smith said. “Most were presold. In the beginning, we worried we were over-optimistic on the number of books we would need to order. We settled on 500 so were quite astounded when we ran out in two weeks.”

The group spent two years combing through newspaper and museum archives, ski corporation minutes, Ski Smithers scrapbooks and photo collections. They also interviewed community members and heard plenty of stories in order to put the book together.

:

Books

Previous story
Sex Pistols aim to give queen’s jubilee a touch of punk
Next story
B.C. author’s ‘Ghost Forest’ wins Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Just Posted

Confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers. The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting high streamflow this weekend and advising people to say clear of the rivers and their banks. (Grant Harris photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Skeena watershed including Bulkley and tributaries

A solar panel farm project for Haida Gwaii received more than $3 million in federal funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced on May 27. Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
More than $3 million received by Haida Gwaii solar energy farm

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

The SD54 building in Smithers. (File photo)
School district adopts two-week spring break for 2023