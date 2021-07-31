Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
Review: In ‘Stillwater,’ a red state American hero roams chic France

Just Posted

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted throughout Prince George, Northwest Fire Centres

The province has launched a Specialized Response Team in northwest B.C. to provide more support for people suffering from mental health or substance use challenges. (BCEHS photo)
Province launches mental health, substance use response team in Terrace