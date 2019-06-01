A group performs at the Bjorganic Music Scholarship Concert and BBQ Fundraiser on May 23. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Bjorganic music fundraiser raises around $2000

A fundraiser concert has raised around $2000 for students looking to pursue music past Grade 12.

A fundraiser concert has raised around $2000 for students looking to pursue music past Grade 12.

Last Thursday the Bjorganic Music Scholarship Concert and BBQ Fundraiser took place at Boville Square.

From the Beatles to Toto, numerous groups put on both covers and original pieces to a crowd that reached up to 200 people at its peak.

Event organizer Joe Bjorgan said that it was incredible to see the community come out in such numbers despite the rain.

“Ironically we were playing songs [like] ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ and ‘Walking On Sunshine’,” he said, adding that he was extremely thankful for those who came out despite the weather and all the local sponsors that helped make the event possible.

“We were able to raise enough to give two scholarships away and we’re very grateful for the people that braved it and the army of volunteers and sponsors that really helped us out.”

He added that the concert was a way to give back to the community and make sure kids interested in music have the ability to continue that interest throughout post-secondary education, even if the program they are going into isn’t music specific.

“Scholarships can go to any Grade 12 student who is wanting to continue to pursue music either fully or just partially alongside their chosen field of study, whether it’s additional music lessons or joining a music group that involves some sort of a fee or buying a new instrument.”

During the fundraiser, a former student of Bjorgan and emcee for the event Gavin Day made a surprise announcement: that a studio he works with was going to commit $1,000 to the scholarship fund.

On top of this announcement, Day also announced a number of commitments to providing Bjorgan’s students with gear in future years.

Bjorgan said that Day’s surprise donation means that this year’s scholarships — usually valued at $500 each — will likely be $750 this year.

He added that this is the fourth year that the music studio has held the event outdoors.

Bjorgan runs Bjorganic Music, a music studio based in Smithers.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

Just Posted

Smithers athlete wins gold in javelin at high schools championship

Logan unruh adds to growing hardware collection with a 36.48 metre throw in Kelowna

Smithers curling club director wins provincial award

David Mould named Curl BC Volunteer of the Year

Al McCreary is Hudson Bay Mountain’s Legendary Local

McCreary said that he was surprised to win but happy to be recognized

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Smithers-Telkwa bike route achieves major milestone

Right of way agreement with former par 3 golf course clears way for next steps

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Most Read