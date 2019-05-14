‘Big Bang’ tops ‘Thrones’ in ratings race of fading shows

It was the second week in a row atop the ratings for the sitcom, whose 12-season run ends May 16

“The Big Bang Theory” edged out “Game of Thrones” as the two beloved TV behemoths again topped the ratings as they approach their finales.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” drew 12.6 million live viewers last week, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had 12.5 million.

But with HBO available in far fewer homes, the week was still a win for “Game of Thrones,” which continues to break its own viewership records.

The series’ penultimate episode had 18.4 million viewers if reruns later that night and streaming services views are included. That breaks its record set earlier in the season and makes it the most-watched episode of any show in HBO history.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

