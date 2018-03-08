‘Better Together’ gallery reception Friday

The March-April exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is a group exhibition of art and haiku.

The upcoming March-April exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is ‘Better Together,’ a group exhibition of art and haiku* by four Terrace artists: Dyan Myhr, Gail Turner Sears, Joan Billey and Kathleen Stuart.

The paintings are diverse in subject matter: animals, figures, landscapes, florals, and structures. The types of media are equally varied: coloured pencil, ink, soft pastel, watercolour, acrylic and oil on paper, board and canvas. Four unique styles and inspirations emerge in the artwork with the imagery further explored and enhanced using haiku poems. In this group show, the presented combination of paintings and poetry are better together.

*Haiku is a short poem based on a traditional Japanese three-line poem with a 5/7/5 syllable structure that often focuses on impressionistic images from nature or juxtaposition of subjects.

Opening Reception: Friday, March 9, 7-9 p.m. Come along and meet the artists — all welcome, free admission and open to all members of the public. Refreshments are provided.

Exhibition Dates: March 6 – April 7, 2018.

Artists’ Bios: see smithersart.org.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m.