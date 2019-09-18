Banff visits Smithers

Outdoor Essentials is once again hosting the touring version of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
The event will be held at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge Sept. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. and will feature nine selections from the annual Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival held last Oct. 27 – Nov. 4 in the Alberta town.
“Join us for our three-hour tour around the world,” said Sieghard and Jackie Weitzel from Outdoor Essentials in a press release. “From This Mountain Life, an incredible mother-daughter adventure in our own beautiful mountain backyard, to Boy Nomad, a glimpse into the life of a Mongolian family, this year’s film selection will be sure to make you laugh, sit at the edges of your seats and maybe even make you cry a little.”
The first half of the program will feature:
Rogue Elements: Corbet’s Couloir – extreme mountain biking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming;
Boy Nomad – the chronicle of a Mongolian family making their winter migration;
The Mirnavator – the saga of an African American woman overcoming external and internal obstacles to complete an ultra-running event; and
This Mountain Life – a segment of the traverse a mother and daughter duo made of the B.C. Coast Mountain range.
Following a 20-minute intermission and 10 minutes of door prize draws, the program will continue with:
Far out: Kai Jones – an 11-year-old kid with a penchant for ski tricks;
The Beaver Believers: Meet Sherri Tippie – one woman’s efforts to restore the beaver to watersheds of the American West;
Brotherhood of Skiing – a history of the organization founded in 1973 to create a welcoming space on the slopes for people of colour;
The Passage – a revisitation of an epic 1974 trek from Washington State to Alaska in homemade canoes; and
The Frenchy – profile of an 82-year-old “badass athlete” defying age and inspiring laughter.
Tickets are available at BV Outdoor Essentials on Main Street and proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Animal Shelter.
The 2018/2019 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is visiting approximately 550 communities in more than 40 countries worldwide.