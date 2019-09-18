The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Smithers Sept. 26. (Promotional photo)

Banff visits Smithers

Highlights from the Banff Mountain Film Festival will be screened at Hudson Bay Lodge Sept. 26

Outdoor Essentials is once again hosting the touring version of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

The event will be held at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge Sept. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. and will feature nine selections from the annual Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival held last Oct. 27 – Nov. 4 in the Alberta town.

“Join us for our three-hour tour around the world,” said Sieghard and Jackie Weitzel from Outdoor Essentials in a press release. “From This Mountain Life, an incredible mother-daughter adventure in our own beautiful mountain backyard, to Boy Nomad, a glimpse into the life of a Mongolian family, this year’s film selection will be sure to make you laugh, sit at the edges of your seats and maybe even make you cry a little.”

The first half of the program will feature:

Rogue Elements: Corbet’s Couloir – extreme mountain biking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming;

Boy Nomad – the chronicle of a Mongolian family making their winter migration;

The Mirnavator – the saga of an African American woman overcoming external and internal obstacles to complete an ultra-running event; and

This Mountain Life – a segment of the traverse a mother and daughter duo made of the B.C. Coast Mountain range.

Following a 20-minute intermission and 10 minutes of door prize draws, the program will continue with:

Far out: Kai Jones – an 11-year-old kid with a penchant for ski tricks;

The Beaver Believers: Meet Sherri Tippie – one woman’s efforts to restore the beaver to watersheds of the American West;

Brotherhood of Skiing – a history of the organization founded in 1973 to create a welcoming space on the slopes for people of colour;

The Passage – a revisitation of an epic 1974 trek from Washington State to Alaska in homemade canoes; and

The Frenchy – profile of an 82-year-old “badass athlete” defying age and inspiring laughter.

Tickets are available at BV Outdoor Essentials on Main Street and proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Animal Shelter.

The 2018/2019 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is visiting approximately 550 communities in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Previous story
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Just Posted

Upper Skeena Recreation Centre evacuated after ammonia leak detected

The leak was related to refrigerators responsible for ice maintenance of the skating rink

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

WATCH: Jessica Patrick’s cousin Jacquie Bowes speaks at the Jessica Patrick Memorial March

The march commemorated the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21

‘This is where the movement is going to start’: Jessica Patrick remembered at memorial march

The march commemorates the one-year anniversary of the 18-year-old’s unsolved death

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Most Read