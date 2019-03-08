Nashville’s Jake Durkin performed Jesse Roper’s song “Anytime of Night” on the March 6 airing of American Idol. (Keri Coles/News staff)

B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Jesse Roper calls the experience ‘pretty surreal’

Victoria-area musician Jesse Roper is “stoked” after hearing one of his songs was sung on American Idol this week and earned its performer a ticket to Hollywood.

Jake Durkin, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee, played two songs – Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and “Anytime of Night” by Roper.

The performance won over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and had Perry “head over heels.”

The performance, which aired Wednesday, was part of the audition process for the 17th season of American Idol.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

Just Posted

Smithers fires chief administrative officer

The Town of Smithers pays out $96K to dismiss Anne Yanciw without cause

Crown wraps Ronald Fowler attempted murder case

Defence expected to call single witness, the accused, on Friday morning

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

85-year-old man killed on Soucie Avenue

34-year old woman arrested in connection with homicide investigation

Court bid for appeal denied in B.C. bear euthanizing case

Tiana Jackson discovered the black bear cub in 2016 and called a rehabilitation centre in Smithers

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Most Read