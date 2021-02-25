Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)

B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe has recorded a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah for the upcoming Justice League film and she said it’s a moment 14 years in the making.

Crowe, who now lives in Newfoundland and Labrador, said it was back in 2007 when director Zack Snyder first discovered her version of the Cohen classic on YouTube and asked if he could use it in his film Watchmen.

As a fan of Snyder’s 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, Crowe said she “absolutely freaked out” at the opportunity. Although the Cohen version was ultimately used in the film, Crowe and Snyder stayed in touch and she’s since become a family friend.

“The thing about the Snyders is they’re such kind, genuine human beings and he really did keep trying to put my music into movies and that funny back and forth over the years I guess kind of formed a friendship,” Crowe said.

RELATED: Crowe croons her way to the big screen with a role in the Man of Steel

RELATED: Juno Awards set to pay tribute to Leonard Cohen

Crowe got a chance to finally meet Snyder in person on the set of Man of Steel in 2011. She appears in the film, performing Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire in a scene shot at the Cassidy Inn pub, which stood south of Nanaimo for over 100 years before it was destroyed by fire in 2016.

“I honestly think that over the years he tried to get my music in things so many times I think eventually he just went, ‘You know what? We’re just going to put her in the movie,’” Crowe said.

She also got to attend the film’s premiere in New York City, and although the event was “a crazy, big, cool thing,” spending time with the Snyders was like meeting up with old friends.

“They’re such genuine, lovely people it just feels like you’re hanging out with friends or even family,” Crowe said. “And all the people around them are the same. It’s just a good crowd of folks.”

On March 18, Crowe will finally be heard singing Hallelujah in one of Snyder’s films as the director again approached her to record a new version of the song to close out his director’s cut of Justice League, called the Snyder Cut by fans.

Snyder originally left production of the film in 2017 after his 20-year-old daughter Autumn died by suicide. Hallelujah was her favourite song and Snyder asked Crowe to perform it at Autumn’s funeral.

“It’s one of these things where I’m a singer, it’s what I do. So if I can offer some sort of comfort when someone is devastated and hurting, if I can do that, I will do that,” Crowe said.

Crowe said she’ll be tuning in to the film when it comes out, although this time the premiere may be a little less glamourous than the one she attended for Man of Steel.

“I’m going to be having a little movie premiere in my house. An isolation premiere,” she said. “I’m considering dressing up. Chances are good that I will be wearing my jogging pants because … I have gotten very accustomed to comfortable clothes this year.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

film

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-shot ‘Resident Alien’ invader gets lift-off with viewers

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)
Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh

‘“We will vote to keep the government going’

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

Most Read