Madeline Merlo released her debut album Free Soul in 2016. (CONTRIBUTED)

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Maple Ridge-raised artist Madeline Merlo is up for a Canadian country music award in the same category as Shania Twain.

Merlo is nominated for the Canadian Country Music Association’s female artist of the year.

In a Facebook post, Merlo calls Shania Twain her hero.

“I could cry. Can’t believe I’ve been blessed to be nominated for this award three years in a row. So grateful to be considered with so many amazing women and my actual hero, Shania Twain.”

A post from Merlo on Instagram said she was reflecting on the nomination.

“Got the news I was nominated for a CCMA in a category with Shania Twain,” Merlo wrote. “I wish I could go back in time and tell 11-year-old Madeline that. I guess what I’m saying is that anything is possible if you make it happen. So move to your dream city, chase your crazy dreams and spend your time doing what you love.”

Other nominees in the same catefory are Jess Moskaluke, Lindsay Ell and Meghan Patrick.

Merlo said her newest single, Neon Love, is among the Top 20 songs on Canadian country radio and has been streamed over a million times.

Merlo’s debut alum, Free Soul, was released in 2016.

The country singer relocated from Toronto to Nashville last year. Merlo is back in Canada for summer tour dates, including concerts in Ottawa, Oro-medonte, Penticton, Calgary and Port Perry.

Previous story
The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees
Next story
Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Just Posted

Time running out to partner on Walnut Park $1.5-million public space

“This opportunity comes around once. You won’t see another one probably built 25-30 years, if that.”

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Frances Brown’s nephew walks across Canada for MMIW

Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.

Jagmeet Singh and Nathan Cullen give out free ice-cream at Bovill Square.

For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.

Telkwa plans for pot legalization

Telkwa council discussed $50,000 grant, cannabis bylaws and the UBCM convention last Monday.

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

Most Read