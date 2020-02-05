From left, Barbel Schroeter, Simone Allwood, Marty Ryan (facilitator), Angie Allwood and Lorraine Hnidan-Kendall participate in a copper-etching workshop at the newly opened arts space in Hazelton. (Christine Añonuevo photo)

Arts space opens in historic Hazelton café

Misty River Community Arts Council hosting workshops and exhibitions after receiving grants

Hazelton has a new arts space in the former Historic BC Café.

The Misty Rivers Community Arts Council, a small group of volunteers, dedicated to promoting arts in the Upper Skeena and Hazelton area, received funding in 2019 from the Rural Dividend Fund (RD) to lease and open an arts space in the Village of Hazelton until March 2021.

Additionally, the grant has enabled the council to hire two part-time employees, a local arts coordinator, Jon Dowdell, and arts administrator, Cynthia McCreary.

Further funding in partnership with Gitxsan Wet’suwet’en Education Society has been received from the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation, for a hanging system that will enable art exhibits and artist talks in the space. The council played a pivotal role in assisting with the community mural, facilitated by Leah Pipe.

It has hosted art jams, a Christmas craft fair, copper etching and basket making workshops since September 2019 in the new space and are looking for community members, who would like to gallery sit and help volunteer with various arts events.

Currently, an exhibition of the late Larry Hnidan, an artist from Wilp (House) Nikateen, is showing.

Hnidan attended the Ksan School of Northwest Design and Carving from 1986-1989 and loved art in all its forms. Some of his notable works include the Sik-E-Dakh’s band logo design and a totem pole on display in the healing room at Wilp Si’ Satxw Healing Centre in Kitwanga.

A permanent wall featuring his work will be at the art space, which is located at 1630 Omineca Street, to honour the traditional territory of the House of Nikateen of the arts hub.

A members’ show is planned for Feb. 21 and a print exhibit featuring Ryan White from New Hazelton is scheduled for March 7.

Artist Mo Hamilton will be exhibiting in April and facilitating block print workshops and Michelle Stoney will be featured in May. Future exhibits and talks will include local artists such as Roy Henry Vickers, Leah Pipe, Simone Allwood and Dan Yunkws.

People interested in getting involved, becoming a member, showcasing their artwork or planning on visiting the space can contact Jon Dowdell, jon.d@mrcac.ca and like the Misty Rivers Community Arts Council Facebook page.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jann Arden is about to be everywhere: singer announces cross-country tour

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read