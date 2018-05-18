Art from youth of the valley

Reception this Friday for the Valley Youth Show at the Smithers Art Gallery.

The upcoming May-June exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is the Valley Youth Show, a group exhibition of art created by our very talented high school students.

The Bulkley Valley has a strong creative community, and the visual arts are certainly well-represented. Students in Grades 8-12 being educated in the Bulkley Valley between Hazelton and Houston were invited to contribute to this show.

The exhibition gives us a glimpse inside the minds of our community youth and the opportunity to view the talents of our emerging young artists. From highly technical and skilled renderings, to unique, imaginative expressions, this show covers many media and styles: pencil, pastel, paint, digital, and more. Some students may go on to pursue their artistic dreams in further studies; others may simply integrate artistic sensibility into whatever they do in life.

Opening reception is Friday, May 18, 7-9 p.m. Come along and meet some of the artists. All welcome, free admission and open to all members of the public. Appetizers are provided.

Exhibition dates: May 15-June 16

Gallery summer hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

–Submitted Smithers Art Gallery.

