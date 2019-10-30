Annual Halloween Party at the Smithers Library

Little ghosts and goblins filled the library for spooky stories, games and candy

A witch goes fishing for treats at the Smithers Library on Friday. The annual Halloween party brought out plenty of little ghosts and goblins. For the first time, there was a line-up down the street to get in. (Marisca Bakker photo)

A mom and son pose for a photo in the library’s haunted house. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Little ones enjoy less scary fun in the children’s room at the Smithers Library while older ghosts and goblins had a chance to walk through the aisles of the other half of the library as it was transformed into a haunted house. (Marisca Bakker)

Spooky stories are told during the Smithers Public Library’s annual Halloween Party. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Paw Patrol is on a roll at the Smithers Public Library. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

