Treat City Tour Banner. (Facebook photo)

Annual Halloween event going on tour

Treat City won’t be happening at Bovill Square this year

The annual Halloween event at Bovill Square is going on tour.

The usual gathering of children in costumes on Oct. 31 to collect candy, play games and have a dance party can’t happen because of the ongoing health pandemic.

However, organizers decided to do something else this year to replace it.

Mark DeHoog said people have been asking if it is going to happen or not.

“Generally people have been wondering what the public health authority was going to say about Hallowe’en,” he said. “However, we felt if we created a safety plan and had some flexibility with the way we went about Hallowe’en we could definitely make a way for some fun for everyone.”

The idea is to have people enjoy an evening of fun with their family bubble and also have a sense of community connection with other families in a safe and fun way.

There will be a community-wide Halloween home décor contest with neighbourhood COVID-safe candy dispensing stations.

The plan is to have community-oriented homes and businesses in the area participate in a giant Halloween party called ‘Treat City Tour.’

There will be a a downloadable map of all the Treat Locations and an Event Page on Facebook so all the little ghosts and goblins can converge on these homes, receive treats in a safe manner, and then vote on which one they think is best.

Dehoog said it isn’t just about the sugar.

“We think it’s important that community has ways to connect,” he said. “We have been doing Treat City for several years now and it has been a great success. We knew doing our normal event at Bovill Square would be unsafe, so we felt that creating a Treat City tour was a great way to create community connection amidst all the concerns with COVID.”

Organizers have created a COVID-safe event guide for participants and hosts.

“We provide the best means possible for a safe event,” he added. “We are trusting our community members — both hosts and participants to keep in their bubble, practice safe distancing and respect everyone with kindness and cooperation.”

The event is hosted by Proton Foundation and RESTORE with the Rotary Club, Home Hardware, Royal Bank, Oscar’s, Red Apple and BV Insurance signing on to sponsor it.

Anyone wanting to sign up to be a part of the tour can find the event on Facebook.

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

Just Posted

Annual Halloween event going on tour

Treat City won’t be happening at Bovill Square this year

Community leaders denounce stringing of Confederate flag over Main Street in Smithers

Flag went up early Saturday and was quickly removed by Town staff; police investigating as mischief

Pot shot fired near hikers at Dennis Lake

Man who allegedly unsafely discharged firearm under guard in hospital: Police

BC Hydro plans power outage to move Osprey nest

Power outage on Oct. 9 afternoon for 576 customers

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read