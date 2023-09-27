In need of theatre style popcorn? The Roi Theatre has the fix. (Deb Meissner photo)

Alternative Film Society kicking off new season with Academy Award-winning picture

The group will be showing “Everything Everywhere All at Once” next month

The Smithers Alternative Film Society is getting set to kick off another season in style with a showing of last year’s Academy Award winner.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will open the new season of award-winning films at the Roi Theatre on Oct. 1. Films will be shown every second Sunday at 5 p.m.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Chinese-American immigrant Evelyn Quan Wang who connects with parallel universes throughout the multiverse. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis, and was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Elements from a number of genres are incorporated into the film, such as fantasy, science fiction, martial arts, absurdist fiction and surreal comedy.

The 2022 film garnered worldwide acclaim, and went on to win multiple awards at the 95th Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Yeoh, best supporting actor for Quan, best supporting actress for Curtis, best director, best film editing and best original screenplay.

It also won two Golden Globe awards, five Critics’ Choice awards, four SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards, a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) award, as well as many others.

The society is billing the film as a “hilarious and big-hearted action adventure, combining incredible acting, stunning visuals, and a really deep, powerful story,” and is hoping the community will come out and join them throughout their alternative film season.

