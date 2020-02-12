Alternative Film Society celebrates a quarter century

The group brings the best alternative films from around the world to the big screen in Smithers

For 25 years the Smithers Alternative Film Society has been showcasing independent, classic, and foreign films in the Bulkley Valley.

“It gives us an opportunity to show the best of alternate films, movies that wouldn’t make it here otherwise,” said Bill Price, who founded the organization with Anne-Marie Findlay, his wife, in 1996. “The films we show are outside the standard big budget Hollywood fare and include the best films from around the world. For most of us this is our only opportunity to see these films in the way they were made to be seen, on the big screen.”

The first SAFS presentation was held at Smithers Secondary School. The film was The Third Man, released in 1949 and starring Orson Welles and Alida Valli. Since then, SAFS has been holding their showings at the Roi Theatre.

“We are very lucky to have the Roi Theatre available to show our films. A major part of any success we have had is the support of Art Buchanan and now Lorne and Angela Buchanan and their staff at the Roi Theatre,” said Price.

“I enjoy seeing [independent films] because they provide you with different perspectives on the world,” said Price.

“These films being made by people who want to tell a story throughout the world… they don’t necessarily appeal to enough people to fill the theatre for two weeks running, but they appeal to a group that will fill the theatre for a night.”

The society also works with other groups in the community to put on events. In 2019 they put on a showing of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Can You Read My Mind” with the BV Folk Music Society in September, and a showing of “They Shall Not Grow Old” with the Bulkley Valley Museum in November.

“Our secondary objectives are to be sustainable, pay our own way, have a light foot print and be able to give back to the community,” said Price.

“We are a small organization, and all our profit is periodically donated to community service charities.

“We keep our costs down, we pay to see the movies like everyone else, and we don’t compete for social funding.”

The organization shows roughly 12-14 films a year during the fall and winter months.

Films are shown every second Sunday at the Roi Theatre at 6 p.m., with tickets available for regular theatre admission price.

The three final showings of this winter are Feb. 16 (Pain and Glory) Mar. 1 (One Day in the Life of Noah Piaguttuk) and Mar. 15 (Sorry We Missed You).

The Smithers Alternate Film Society plans to resume its presentations autumn. More information about film showings put on by SAFS can be found on their Facebook page.

“Film delivery is arranged by the Film Circuit of the Toronto Film Festival, who also provides programming advice,” said Price. “We look forward to continuing for another 25 years.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Just Posted

CN Rail to shut down tracks to Prince Rupert port if northern B.C. pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Individuals arrested during RCMP enforcement of injunction appear in Smithers court

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Northern village Iskut slammed when power went out during January cold snap

Back up diesel generator couldn’t meet demand, houses had no heat

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Most Read