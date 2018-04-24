Smithers Secondary show they have all that jazz with their performance of Chicago.

The Smithers Secondary School Drama class was up to “no good” last weekend a they presented Chicago.

The musical tale of adultery, murder, extortion and perjury was performed with all of the talent and humour we have come to enjoy from director Heather Lee and her gang.

Send off for music teacher Mike Doogan-Smith:

Fabulous send off for Mike Doogan-Smith as he wraps his last musical. Thank you for the music, Doogie!@HeatherLeeLytle @TChartrand93 @jakgrice @chrisgareau pic.twitter.com/2h0lcTzb9Q — Chris van der Mark (@chris24v) April 22, 2018

The set and technical side were pretty much spot on as was the musical score throughout the performance. The whole cast sang like jail birds as they danced through the story of a bad girl gone even more wrong; who gets played by the system all to feed everything salacious to the tabloid hungry public.

If you missed it, watching the movie will give you an inkling of what was seen on the Della Herman stage this weekend. Bravo to everyone involved, you’ve all earned some well deserved “parole.”

It’s not Chicago without the music. (Grant Harris photo)

Maybe every lawyer should spice up their work with some singing. (Grant Harris photo)