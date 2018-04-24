Smithers Secondary put on another series of great performances, this time with their production of Chicago. See more photos of these amazingly talented students on page A17. (Grant Harris photo)

All that jazz

Smithers Secondary show they have all that jazz with their performance of Chicago.

The Smithers Secondary School Drama class was up to “no good” last weekend a they presented Chicago.

The musical tale of adultery, murder, extortion and perjury was performed with all of the talent and humour we have come to enjoy from director Heather Lee and her gang.

Send off for music teacher Mike Doogan-Smith:

The set and technical side were pretty much spot on as was the musical score throughout the performance. The whole cast sang like jail birds as they danced through the story of a bad girl gone even more wrong; who gets played by the system all to feed everything salacious to the tabloid hungry public.

If you missed it, watching the movie will give you an inkling of what was seen on the Della Herman stage this weekend. Bravo to everyone involved, you’ve all earned some well deserved “parole.”

 

It’s not Chicago without the music. (Grant Harris photo)

Maybe every lawyer should spice up their work with some singing. (Grant Harris photo)

Drama teacher Heather Lytle acknowledged by her grateful students for her hard work that makes their talent shine. (Grant Harris photo)

