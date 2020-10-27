Alex Cuba, up for two Latin Grammy awards, will perform on show November 19

Alex Cuba confirmed to perform at Latin Grammys Nov 19

It has just been announced, local musician Alex Cuba will be a performing at the Latin Grammy Awards show taking place November 19th at 8pm on Univision TV.

Cuba has also been nominated for two Latin Grammys this year for his 2019 album Sublime. Cuba is nominated for Best Songwriter Album and Best Engineered Album.

“It’s always an amazing thing to get that type of recognition for the work we do” Cuba says of his nominations. “It’s beautiful and I’m very excited and very happy.”

Cuba has an extensive litany of nominations and awards, 20 in all, that now includes seven Latin Grammy nominations, four of which he has won, two Juno Awards, and three Grammy nominations.

Arts and Entertainment

