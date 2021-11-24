Alex Cuba nominated for another Grammy award

Cuba’s 2021 album Mendó is up for the 2022 Best Latin Pop Album award

Alex Cuba’s 2021 album Mendó is nominated for the 2022 Best Latin Pop Album Grammy Award. (Facebook photo)

Smithers’ Alex Cuba has racked up another Grammy Award nomination.

When the 2022 Grammy ceremony rolls around on Jan. 31, Cuba’s album Mendó will be up for Best Latin Pop Album.

“Very happy and proud with this nomination,” Cuba said on social media. “I feel very inspired to continue representing quality and integrity in music as an independent musician.”

It is Cuba’s fourth Grammy nomination.

Mendó, his eighth studio album released in May, features collaborations with six other artists: Lila Downs, Cimafunk, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Raul Midon, Antonio Carmona and Gian Marco.

These artists “are all dear to Alex and showcase the talent and versatility of Latin American music to evolve while staying true to it’s afro Latin heritage,” Cuba’s website states.

The title of the album is a afro Cuban word that means, “substance of the soul.”

In addition to his four Grammy nominations (all for Best Latin Pop Album in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2022), Cuba has been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards, four of which he won.

In 2010, he took home the Best New Artist Latin Grammy. That same year, he was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Album, but did not win.

In 2012, his song “Toma mi Vida” won best tropical song. The next year, he won Best Short Form Music Video for “Eres Tú” and in 2015 his album Healer was the Best Singer-Songwriter album.



