Alex Cuba kicking off tour in Smithers

Alex Cuba is starting his new tour in his hometown.

The Latin Grammy award-winning artist is kicking off a series of concerts across Western Canada in Smithers.

Cuba will play the Della Herman Theatre on Nov. 1.

“Always your hometown is charged with a different energy than anywhere else,” he said. “Starting with the fact that everyone knows you and it is an interesting thing, it charges me with a little bit of different expectations, this is the place where I have to deliver the best show ever in the history of music.”

Cuba will be promoting his new album Sublime, playing all the new songs as well as some old favourites. He will be accompanied by a four piece band.

“It will be intimate, but I will get you moving a bit,” he promised.

Cuba recorded the entire album himself meaning he played all the instruments on the album. This is something he has always wanted to do but it never worked out.

“I put every instrument I own and put them into a van and drove down to Gibsons and played everything,” he said. “It was for sound and musical taste, that choice of me playing the instruments was based strictly on that. I thought I was the best person to do it exactly the way I wanted it to be done.”

He heads to Prince George next.