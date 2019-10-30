Alex Cuba kicking off tour in Smithers

Latin Grammy award-winning musician to play Della Herman Theatre Nov. 1

Alex Cuba is starting his new tour in his hometown.

The Latin Grammy award-winning artist is kicking off a series of concerts across Western Canada in Smithers.

Cuba will play the Della Herman Theatre on Nov. 1.

“Always your hometown is charged with a different energy than anywhere else,” he said. “Starting with the fact that everyone knows you and it is an interesting thing, it charges me with a little bit of different expectations, this is the place where I have to deliver the best show ever in the history of music.”

Cuba will be promoting his new album Sublime, playing all the new songs as well as some old favourites. He will be accompanied by a four piece band.

“It will be intimate, but I will get you moving a bit,” he promised.

Cuba recorded the entire album himself meaning he played all the instruments on the album. This is something he has always wanted to do but it never worked out.

“I put every instrument I own and put them into a van and drove down to Gibsons and played everything,” he said. “It was for sound and musical taste, that choice of me playing the instruments was based strictly on that. I thought I was the best person to do it exactly the way I wanted it to be done.”

He heads to Prince George next.

Previous story
Tour of the cemetery tells tales of past residents

Just Posted

Chinese LNG distributor proposes LNG processing facility in Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

RDBN reverses decision, approves Huckleberry camp permit

No timeline yet for when construction will begin on work camp south of Houston

Restaurant owner discusses supposedly haunted Smithers railway station

Fawn Engen has worked in the building for over a decade

Smithers Art Gallery reels in Terrace Salmon Show with additional local catches

After the gallery had a sudden opening they looked to the Skeena Salmon Art Show in Terrace

Bat talk looks at protecting B.C. from fungal disease killing North American bats

White-nose syndrome is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Most Read