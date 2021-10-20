Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Corb Lund tips his hat during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray concert in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta country stars band together on song opposing Rockies coal mining

This Is My Prairie, features country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt

Alberta country singer Corb Lund has banded together with a few musical friends to re-release a 12-year-old song with a new focus on the possibility of open-pit coal mining in his beloved Rocky Mountains.

The song, This Is My Prairie, features Alberta country luminaries including Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt and others in a new version that Lund hopes will become an anthem of opposition to the proposed developments.

Lund says the song was first written as a story about a rancher trying to preserve countryside.

He now says the lyrics match word for word with the fight many Alberta ranchers have launched against mining development.

He says it was easy to convince other singers to join him in the release — the proceeds of which will be donated to local groups concerned about coal mining.

The Alberta government is currently waiting to hear recommendations from a panel that’s been canvassing Albertans to see how, or if, they want that type of development.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Morally and ethically wrong:’ Court to hear challenge to Alberta coal policy removal

RELATED: ‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

miningMusic

Previous story
Denis Villeneuve’s dreams of `Dune’ reach the big screen

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP confirm fatality in Smithers vehicle collision

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital

Lorna Brown, co-producer and director of <em>Adaawk </em>said that the movie sets out to humanize murdered and missing Indigenous people from the region. (Submitted photo/Lorna Brown)
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton. Northern Health first declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital on Sept. 27, 2021. (File photo)
More COVID-19 cases, one death connected to outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton