FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series ‘Cracker’

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

RELATED: Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

RELATED: JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Movies and TV

Previous story
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Next story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Minister of Housing David Eby makes a campaign stop in Smithers to explain his Housing Plan and meet with NDP members. Shown here with Mayor Gladys Atrill (left) and MLA Nathan Cullen, far right. (Facebook photo)
Minister of Housing, David Eby, makes a stop in Smithers while campaigning in the north

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage