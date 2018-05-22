Valley Youth Fiddlers’ The Knot is May 30. Contributed photo

A fiddling experience Knot to miss

Valley Youth Fiddlers present their year end concert The Knot at the Della Herman Theatre on May 30.

The one-hour performance begins at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The one-hour performance begins at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The Knot features 90 musicians and is an original production by the creative team that brought together last year’s Alaria’s Fiddle: musical direction by Leslie-Jean MacMillan, art by Facundo Gastiazoro, and writing by Patrick Williston.

The Knot explores the relationship between a young kite flier and her grandfather who finds quiet contentment in untying the tangles of kite string generated by the child. When his reputation for resolving knots grows among the local children, the grandfather’s yard becomes a social hub for kite flyers.

The neighbourhood curmudgeon becomes jealous and decides to teach the grandfather a lesson by sending the old man a truly impossible knot that would take several lifetimes to untie. Faced with the prospect of an unsolvable puzzle, the grandfather gets to work.

With a rich blend of traditional and modern fiddle tunes, the Valley Youth Fiddlers return to the stage with their compelling approach to storytelling through music. Music for the performance was written and arranged by master fiddlers from across Canada including Gordon Stobbe, Lea Kirstein, and Jaron Freeman-Fox.

The Knot will be performed only once — do not miss this chance to catch the show. The performance will be followed by a social gathering in the round room with treats available by donation. All proceeds go toward the 2018 Smithers Fiddle Camp, a week-long musical workshop at the end of August with over 15 instructors.

For more information, contact Patrick Williston at 250-643-1970 (or inkyblue@telus.net).

