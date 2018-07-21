Cars line up at the 22nd Houston Drags on the weekend. (Cassidy Muir photos)

22nd year of smoke and noise

Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.

“Smoke and noise since 1996” is a promise the Houston Drags has fulfilled again this year.

The Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Association (BVDRA) held the event at the Houston Airport for the 22nd year in a row July 13-15, drawing in competitors and spectators from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

BVDRA secretary Lisa Palumbo considered this year a great success.

“We had 64 at car count, so I think that’s the highest number we’ve had in about five years,” she said.

Racers competed in the Super Pro, Pro, Bike & Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster categories for trophies and cash prizes.

“[Prizes are] based on your car count, because they have to pay to run the event. So each car pays registration fees, and then we always base it on that … the higher the [number of] cars the better the prize,” Palumbo explained.

She said preparing for the three-day event requires months of work and a lot of organization.

“Everybody has their role that they are in charge of … whether it’s to do with the cars, the track, the lights. Everybody has their role, and they all do it very well, so that by the time we get to this weekend it has actually become seamless. We were an hour ahead of schedule getting ready [Saturday].”

The BVDRA is hoping to put in a request to do more than one event per year in the future, but Palumbo said for now they will continue “just doing what we do.”

Race results:

Saturday

King of the Hill Car: Paul Soares

King of the Hill Bike: Seth Harmer

Gamblers: Clint Dalla Vecchia

Sunday

Super Pro: 1st Paul Soares, 2nd Clint Dalla Vecchia

Pro: 1st Greg Spears, 2nd Ed Hildebrandt

Diesel: 1st Colton Brown, 2nd Cody Labee

Bike: 1st Seth Harmer, 2nd Laura Omeara

Junior Dragster: 1st Shelby Peterson, 2nd Delany Rebiero

 

Cassidy Muir photo

