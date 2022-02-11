2022 opening art exhibition features workshops art

The Smithers Art Gallery's 2022 season opening exhibition features art created in the gallery's workshops held during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
Woodcut printmaking was one of the workshops from which pieces were chosen for the Smithers Art Gallery's 2022 season opening exhibition. (Submitted photo)
Teen Studio Sessions was one of the workshops from which pieces were chosen for the Smithers Art Gallery's 2022 season opening exhibition. (Submitted photo)
Little and Young Artists Club was one of the workshops from which pieces were chosen for the Smithers Art Gallery's 2022 season opening exhibition. (Submitted photo)
Art Without Intent was one of the workshops from which pieces were chosen for the Smithers Art Gallery's 2022 season opening exhibition. (Submitted photo)

The Smithers Art Gallery is kicking off its 2022 season in a unique way.

Gallery manager Nicole Chernish said during the pandemic workshops, either online or in-person, have been very popular.

“Art has been a beacon of light for many during the past 2 years of this ongoing pandemic and the Smithers Art Gallery wants to celebrate all those folks in our community who participated in our workshops – feeding their creative spirit during this time,” she said in a press release.

The exhibition, which opened Feb. 8 and runs to the 26, features art created by students in workshops such as Art Without Intent, Little and Young Artists Club, Teen Studio Sessions and Woodcut Printmaking.

“Our dedicated instructors and motivated participants have created some truly amazing work – so much so that we decided to open up our gallery space to this fabulous art,” Chernish said.


