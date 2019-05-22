1990s drama ‘Party of Five’ reboot involves deported parents

Original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash

A reboot of the 1990s teen drama “Party of Five” will centre on a Mexican American family whose parents are deported to Mexico.

Disney announced this month the retooled show will air on the Freeform network and will star a Latino cast.

The new series is headed by the show’s original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and comes as millions of Latinos in the U.S. grapple with the uncertainty around immigration reform under the Trump Administration.

The original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash.

Lippman says she and Keyser have turned down previous offers to bring back the show. She says they changed their minds after reading stories about Latino families being separated.

No premiere date has been announced.

Russell Contreras, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Magic man delights Walnut Park Elementary

Just Posted

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to B.C. court in July

Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers

Share the road goes both ways

Bad cycling is a hazard to both cyclists and drivers

Alfred sentenced to nine months for sexual interference

Defence says its time to stop jailing Indigenous people

Don’t judge until you’ve ridden in another’s seat

Trevor thinks there’s plenty of blame on both sides of the cyclist-motorist divide

Recycling to go temporarily to dump

The recycling depot fire is out, but burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

Most Read