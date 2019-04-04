Thom Barker has been named the new editor of the Interior News. (Interior News file)

Thom Barker named Interior News editor

Thom Barker plans to bring weekly editorial on local issues to the newspaper

Thom Barker has been named the new editor of the Interior News.

Barker reported for the paper between 2005 and 2007, and he said he is thrilled to be back in Smithers where he started in the newspaper business.

“I intend to try to live up to the high standard that the Interior News has set,” Barker said.

Barker is an award-winning journalist who holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in geology from Carleton University.

In addition to his work at the Interior News, Barker has worked as a freelance journalist, as a news reporter in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and held the senior editor position for a suite of lifestyle magazines in Saskatchewan.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Thom Barker as the editor of the Interior News,” said Todd Hamilton, Black Press Northwest B.C. group publisher and former publisher/editor of the Interior News.

“Thom returns to Smithers where he initially honed his award-winning journalistic credentials and, I know, with Thom at the helm, the Smithers newsroom is in very capable hands.

“As a former editor of the Interior News, with Thom’s appointment, I could not be more excited for the editorial future of Smithers’ newspaper and digital platforms.”

Grant Harris, the publisher of the Interior News, also welcomed Barker to his new role.

“He is already bringing to our readers a finely honed instinct for asking the right questions and getting the answers our news consumer demands,” Harris said.

“Thom and his team will ensure that Black Press and the Interior News are relevant, authentic, accredited and trusted as never before.”

Barker takes over at a time when Black Press Media is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms.

He plans to support the Interior News in competing in the digital market, while maintaining the core print product.

He also plans to add weekly editorials on local issues to the newspaper, online and in print.

