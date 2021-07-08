Reconciliation needs our children

As adults, we have our firm beliefs. These are based on facts and also faiths that we have come to trust over our lifetimes. They are also based on what we as children remember having experienced and recall being taught at school and home through our kindergarten to Grade 12 years. Once out of school, occasionally and for a wide variety of reasons we change them, or we change the way we act despite them. But largely who we truly are inside at graduation is who we are going to be in our elder years.

An important way we will see an honest and lasting shift towards true reconciliation within our entire society and how we live with one another; no matter our colour, creed, or orientation is through the teaching of our children. A key to moving our country forward comes from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which calls for teaching Indigenous culture and history within the greater Canadian context. The BC government has already started on types this process. Those actions should be applied across our whole social spectrum for it is our children and their children who will bear witness to a society based more on the colour-blind tenets of honesty, trust, fairness, and love.