An Admiralty Island brown bear walks through Pack Creek. Pack Creek is the only current bear-viewing area on Admiralty (called, in Lingít, Kootznoowoo), known for its dense concentration of brown bears — one per square mile. Most visitors fly out of Juneau to visit Pack Creek. Kootznoowoo Inc., the Native Corporation of the village of Angoon, hopes to establish a new bear viewing area closer to the community. The name “Kootznoowoo” means “Fortress of the bears.” (Courtesy Photo / Mary Catharine Martin)

Bears aren’t Disney animals

Many people have a soft spot for bears. Maybe not for grizzlies; it’s kind of hard to feel warm and fuzzy about a massive dangerous creature towering over you at nine feet tall or more

Many people have a soft spot for bears. Maybe not for grizzlies; it’s kind of hard to feel warm and fuzzy about a massive dangerous creature towering over you at nine feet tall or more.

While they’re far more common, black bears are also dangerous and not a creature you want to stumble on while they’re going through your garbage.

Black bears are smart. They’ve been known to open car doors and make their way into houses in pursuit of finding food sources. And what’s more charming than a bear cub? Just remember to observe safely from a distance and stay out of the way.

It’s too bad some humans aren’t as smart. Leaving food sources out, like easily accessible garbage, fruit from backyard trees and so on, is a guaranteed way to attract bears into residential areas for unwelcome encounters.

That’s not good from the human’s side but it’s not good for the bears, either. Bears that become habituated to humans and human food run the risk of being destroyed by the conservation service. It’s not something they want to do, but it’s sometimes necessary when a bear loses its fear of humans.

Also, using trash as a food source can lead to malnutrition and other health problems for the bears.

Living with animals is a wonderful experience, but humans have a responsibility to the animals they share the neighbourhood with. As we continue to spread our homes into once wild areas, animal-human interactions — from small to large — are going to continue to increase.

So, if you have a soft spot for bears do the smart things: reduce attractants, don’t leave trash sitting out unsecured, pick the fruit from your backyard trees, and just reduce the availability of food sources that would bring bears in contact with humans.

Just Posted

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, announced more than $2.9 million in funding for community infrastructure and tourism projects in B.C.’s northwest on Aug. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Diver was charged $12,000 for getting too close to a pod of killer whales near Prince Rupert on July 22, 2022. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Scuba diver fined $12K for getting too close to killer whales near Prince Rupert Harbour