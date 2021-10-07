It’s been a trying time, hopefully Thanksgiving can bring us back to some fundamental gratitude

As an official holiday, Thanksgiving, or Canadian Thanksgiving, as it is often known outside the country to distinguish it from the longer-established and more prominent American Thanksgiving, is relatively new.

But the concept of taking stock of our circumstances and finding the good in them is age-old.

Thanksgiving was officially designated an annual holiday Nov. 6, 1879 in Canada, but harkens to the traditional British and European harvest festivals.

And, of course, harvest festivals predate modern Britain and Europe by centuries if not millennia and are common to cultures all around the world.

It only makes sense, because food and water are essential for life itself and if we can’t be thankful for that, what else is there to be thankful for.

The past 18 months have been a difficult period for everybody, pretty much around the world. It is difficult to put dates on the various waves of the COVID-19 pandemic because they have been overlapping depending on where we live.

Last year, as we gathered with family and/or friends for Thanksgiving, we could be thankful for a reprieve from what had been the least impactful first wave in terms of disease itself, but the worst in terms of the measures that were taken by governments.

Locally, we also had the luxury of being thankful for weathering the third wave in a relative bubble of low numbers of cases and a return in the summer of relative normalcy.

That is no longer the case with the fourth wave.

Fatigue with all of it is rampant, tensions are high, and sometimes it is difficult to hang on to a sense of thankfulness.

This weekend, hopefully we can all regroup a bit, get back to basics perhaps, reflect on what is really important and find something fundamental to be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving.