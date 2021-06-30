Interior News Editorial

Interior News Editorial

A call to action

Canada Day 2021 in Smithers will be a different kind of event, but a potentially meaningful one

The recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has prompted many communities to cancel Canada celebrations this year.

Traditional Canada Day Celebrations are intended to be an opportunity for Canadians to show pride in the country’s history, culture and achievements.

It is very understandable, and right, that many Canadians are not feeling very proud of those things right now.

LAST WEEK:

But, while we can cancel Canada Day, we cannot cancel Canada or its history.

What we can do is move forward in a true spirit of reconciliation.

What does that mean exactly?

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), it means:

“Reconciliation is about establishing and maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples in this country. In order for that to happen, there has to be awareness of the past, an acknowledgement of the harm that has been inflicted, atonement for the causes, and action to change behaviour.”

MORE EDITORIAL: A national disgrace

It has now been 13 years since Prime Minister Stephen Harper made his Statement of Apology on behalf of Canadians for the residential school system.

It has been nine years since the Idle No More movement raised the profile of Indigenous issues to national attention.

And it has been six years since the TRC published its report and 94 calls to action.

For far too long we have paid lip service to the concept of reconciliation.

True reconciliation cannot be achieved from silos. It requires actually coming together and taking action locally, regionally and nationally to address the inegalitarian structure of our society.

That will be a lengthy and complex process even with a hard shift from platitudes to action.

The Interior News applauds the Proton Foundation, Smithers Bridging Committee, Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, Smithers Public Library and Smithers town council for coming together and finding a way to hold a Canada Day event that has the potential to be a meaningful step in the process.

We encourage Smithereens to attend Canada Day 2021: A Day of Reflection at Bovill Square on July 1.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Congrats to the Class of ‘21

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13, 2020.
CityWest acquires West Island Cable in Bamfield, BC

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul's Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)
RCMP investigating suspicious church fire in northwest B.C.

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province