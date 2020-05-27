Fifteen year old Ana Stavast makes and sells lip balm at the Out of Hand store in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Young entrepreneur sells honey products at local coop store

Ana Stavast helps manage a hive for honey and is now being creative with the ‘waste’

A Smithers teen has been keeping busy during the pandemic by starting her own business.

Fifteen-year-old Ana Stavast has started making and selling lip balm at the Out of Hand store.

Stavast and her mom started some beehives a couple of years ago to help with the bee population and she wanted to do something with the waste.

“The way you extract the honey, you have to take off the cappings and there isn’t really any use for them except to make candles and cosmetic things,” explained Stavast.

“From the cappings, you have to process it so it becomes pure wax. You soak it for three days to dissolve most of the honey and then you melt it and strain it a couple of times to get all the grass and pollen out of it. I strain it through a t-shirt so it is super fine and nothing gets through. Then my mom uses a knife to shave it off and that is what goes into it [the lip balm.]”

The idea to create lip balm came from a demonstration she had to make for the local 4H club. She then switched up the recipe and started selling it on Facebook before bringing her product into Out of Hand to sell.

Stavast added this is helping to keep her busy while not attending school in person.

She wants to see how the harvest goes this year before thinking about expanding her business or trying new products.

Smithers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

Just Posted

New Salt Boutique the realization of a vision for owner Caroline Marko

Marko combines the rough and the soft in a minimalist, clean airy space

Dr. Bonnie Henry given a Gitxsan name: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Smithers woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Cannabis shop soon to open in Witset

Indigenous Bloom shop to be followed by cannabis cultivation facility in closed down sawmill

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

Most Read