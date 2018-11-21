You are what you think you are

Lorraine has plenty of ways to get out and about no matter your age.

Have begun my Christmas list making. Who I am buying for and what do I think they might want? Especially difficult when I live away from family and don’t see them often. Likes and dislikes change over time.

And for those who wonder, I am still on my way to Abbotsford, probably a couple more weeks.

From a study by researcher Becca Levy: young people hold ageist attitudes. Who knew? She has done many studies comparing views, attitudes and people’s thoughts on aging. It seems that our health and the way we age can be impacted by our thoughts. Our attitudes — conscious or not — drive our behavior, in part because some tend to think of poor health as inevitable later in life.

Her last statement in this article: “A more potent factor – in some ways the elephant in the room in all aging stereotype studies – is this: there’s often a disconnect between young people and their future selves.” I also feel that if you stay home and say you cannot do this or that because you are old – you will become what you think.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. the Coffee House at Round Lake Hall will feature Mixtape and Peter Haines as well as Driftwood Band and Homespun Heartache. A full evening of music for only $5. Bring snacks to share, don’t forget your inside shoes. Questions: Judy 250-846-5296.

Dec. 1–15 the Library will run their annual Food for Fines. For those unfamiliar with this initiative, during this time the Library accepts non-perishable food items as payment for overdue fines. They no not accept food for other charges such as lost books; this initiative is only for late fees. The food is collected by Smithers Community Services Association for their Christmas Hamper program. Some patrons of the Library prefer to pay for their fines with cash, any cash fines collected during the Food for Fines is also donated to the Hamper Program.

The BV Hospice Society is hosting their annual Ceremony of Remembering, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at the Smithers Seniors Activity Centre. This ceremony provides opportunity for people to come and participate in a time of remembering of their lost loved ones. Quiet readings, music, a candlelight service and a tree decorating ceremony followed by refreshments will be offered. Invitation handouts available upon request; all are welcome, no cost. More information: Denise 250-877-7451. Email bvhospicesociety@gmail.com.

BCGREA branch president Bob Wilson will hold a lunch meeting on Nov. 22, noon at the Legion. Lunch will be catered by the Ladies Auxiliary. You are asked to RSVP as soon as possible to help the Ladies know how much to prepare for the lunch. Don McMillan has sent this notice out and has indicated that spouses are welcome and to also invite any retirees from BCGEA to attend as well. Questions: Don 250-847-4039, email donmcmillan@telus.net.

Closing with: gloaming: twilight, dusk.