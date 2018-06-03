Wyllie retires from Smithers and District Transit

The community may know Wyllie as Mr. Transit after 27 years on the job.

Mike Wyllie loved to help the less fortunate during Christmas. Contributed photo

Mike Wyllie has retired from Smithers and District Transit Service after 27 years.

Wyllie started as a bus driver in 1991 when the system only had one bus, which was just a van conversion with a wheelchair lift in the back.

Eventually he became the manager for the transit system while still performing his duties as a bus driver.

“It worked out very well because it made things that much more interesting and varied the days,” Wyllie said.

Just as Wyllie’s responsibilities began to grow so too did the service’s, as it eventually added scheduled bus routes to Telkwa and Moricetown.

Town of Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach said he rode Wyllie’s bus for five years on his commute from Telkwa to Smithers.

“Mike’s friendliness, his personality and his caring for the residents of the community really shone through in his work,” Bachrach said. “I know he’ll be really missed.”

While the community may know him as Mr. Transit, his former colleagues say he’s more complex.

“It’s interesting because so many people in the community know him as Smithers Transit but there’s so many more aspects to his personality,” Smithers Community Services Association executive director Cathryn Olmstead said. “He has a lot of different interests.”

Wyllie coached wrestling, cross-country skiing, loves photography and is an avid hiker.

Joanne Lee, the new manager for Smithers and District Transit, said she has big plans for the future of the service.

“I think for the next short period of time I would like to work on getting ridership up and getting some exposure for the curb to curb service,” Lee said. “Maybe in the future we could even expand to a larger area than what we have now.”

As for Wyllie, he plans on doing some home projects that he has been putting off and travelling in his retirement.

“I can’t even imagine our transit service without Mike Wyllie. It hasn’t hit me yet. It won’t hit me until I go to email him or we have a transit committee meeting and he isn’t there,” Transit committee member Leslie Ford said. “Not to say there isn’t going to be great people who will take his place but as far as I’m concerned he is Smithers and District Transit Service embodied into one person.”

Previous story
A super pet for super aging

Just Posted

One person dies after single-vehicle accident on Old Babine Lake Road

Another person is in serious but stable condition.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Wyllie retires from Smithers and District Transit

The community may know Wyllie as Mr. Transit after 27 years on the job.

Hazelton student learns by doing in UBC science labs

Mayenda Jones, 16, from Hazelton one of 30 students in Western Canada to join UBC program.

Pan Am Games next for Dielemen after disappointing reclassification

Jonathan Dieleman muscled his way to a new Canadian Record in Italy.

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

B.C. intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Most Read