Witset’s Kyah RV Park and Campground ready for visitors

$1.3-million in upgrades meant to attract regional and international tourists off Highway 16.

The grand opening of the upgraded Kyah RV Park and Campground was Hubert Flohr’s first time in Witset.

The Dutch man was fascinated by Wet’suwet’en culture and looked forward to learning more in his third visit to the Bulkley Valley.

“They are still very active and vivid and trying to actualize their culture I think,” observed Flohr, who took in the displays at the Widzin Kwah Museum before the opening.

“It was very interesting to see about the fishing culture in this area, and also the different tribes who met each other and so on.”

Being originally from Indonesia, Flohr saw similarities in Indigenous culture on the other side of the world.

“Indonesia has a lot of tribes. They have a similar way of tradition and so on. Each tribe is different. They are very modern now of course, but still have their very old tradition,” he said.

The $1.3-million upgrade to the RV Park and Campground is meant to draw in more visitors like Flohr, who might otherwise drive by along Highway 16, and become an economic engine for Witset.

After two years of planning and construction, the fully accessible campground 32 new fully serviced RV sites and eight non-powered tent sites. All contain accessible cedar picnic tables made with wood milled locally at Urs Wernli Sawmill. They were built locally at the college’s workshop in Witset, and Urs.

“We received a lot of support from Chief Was tah K’eght [Henry Alfred] and the Tsë Kal K’iyikh for this project and placed a dedication plaque in front of the museum to show our gratitude for use of the land,” said Witset executive director Lucy Gagnon.

The museum near the campground and former baseball park has some of the artifacts that were found while building the 155 stairs that lead down to the canyon below. There have been artifacts that have been dated as far back as 6,000 years found in Witset.

It took a lot of help to get to this point: 15 funders and 74 names of the archaeological team, contractors and consulting companies were listed on thank-you signs at the entrance.

Other new features include a new Witsuwit’en-themed playground, fibre optic WiFi, complimentary new front load laundry machines, newly renovated bathroom, security cameras, onsite caretaker unit, renovated office building, fencing, and the fully accessible roll-in showers unique to the area.

And there’s more to be don. Phase four will include a 24 by 32-foot picnic shelter.

Anyone can book a site, and find more information on guided canyon and museum tours at tourismwitset.com.

The Widzin Kwah Museum is ready for visitors in the background of the performing ‘Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance Group at the grand opening of the upgraded Witset RV Park and Campground. (Chris Gareau photo)

Widzin Kwah Museum in Witset (Chris Gareau photo)

The 155 stairs leading down from the Widzin Kwah Museum in Witset (Chris Gareau photo)