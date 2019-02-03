Wisdom and insight for a time of anger and negativity

Brenda quotes from some greats who give her a sense of calm.

Brenda Mallory

It has been one of those weeks. Too much news to digest. The Breaking News banner flashes across my TV screen making sure I am at the ready for the next burst of information.

It was on Martin Luther King Jr.’s special day that I found mundane news to be ever so annoying. Someone made sure I knew that Trump had managed over 8,000 false or misleading statements in his two years in office. Now, isn’t that special? That is quite an accomplishment. Then we had the young man in a face-off with a native American elder. Everyone likes to be right in these situations. In my mind it comes down to respect for the elder. The whole scenario I found ever so unsettling. I don’t know if any of you remember or knew of George Clutesi from Port Alberni. He worked at the residential school. Since I played basketball on the team from the school I recall him telling all of us things will go much easier if everyone respects their elders. You were right George.

Back to Martin Luther King. Those of us who lived during the ‘60s will recall his time and words. His wisdom and insight gives me a sense of calm in this time of anger and negativity in the world of news. I’d like to share some of his quotes with you.

“Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“A right delayed is a right denied.”

“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase just take the first step.”

Another person whom I like to quote is Maya Angelou. So let’s finish today with her words.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style.

I always appreciate your email notes that come to mallory@bulkley.net. Phone calls can come to 250-846-5095.

