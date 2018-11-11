Wintergold in its 39th year

Come to Wintergold, one of the oldest Christmas craft fairs in Smithers — now in its 39th year!

Friday, Nov. 23: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Local and regional artisans will be selling their beautifully handcrafted pottery, jewelry, knitwear, quilting, bodycare products, cards and prints, photography and original art, local honey, baking, wood crafts, edible goodies, tea, ornaments, home décor and much more!

Hot drinks and treats will be provided by Grendel Group.

Our draw prizes this year are a gift basket donated by Edward Jones Financial and a basket by the Twin Hotel.

Admission $2

Wintergold is held on the first and second floors of the historic Central Park Building (corner of Highway 16 and Main Street).

Wintergold is a fundraiser for the Smithers Art Gallery. The revenues from artisans’ table fees and door admissions help to fund the programs and services we provide year-round. Thank you for supporting your not-for-profit community gallery!

—Submitted by the Smithers Art Gallery.