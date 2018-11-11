Wintergold in its 39th year

Smithers Art Gallery fundraiser is back Nov. 23-24.

Come to Wintergold, one of the oldest Christmas craft fairs in Smithers — now in its 39th year!

Friday, Nov. 23: 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Local and regional artisans will be selling their beautifully handcrafted pottery, jewelry, knitwear, quilting, bodycare products, cards and prints, photography and original art, local honey, baking, wood crafts, edible goodies, tea, ornaments, home décor and much more!

Hot drinks and treats will be provided by Grendel Group.

Our draw prizes this year are a gift basket donated by Edward Jones Financial and a basket by the Twin Hotel.

Admission $2

Wintergold is held on the first and second floors of the historic Central Park Building (corner of Highway 16 and Main Street).

Wintergold is a fundraiser for the Smithers Art Gallery. The revenues from artisans’ table fees and door admissions help to fund the programs and services we provide year-round. Thank you for supporting your not-for-profit community gallery!

—Submitted by the Smithers Art Gallery.

Previous story
100 years since armistice

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Aid drives come to rescue of Grassy Plains Store fire victims

Three GoFundMe webpages for fire victims.

Pipeline company urges rejection of many seeking intervener status in jurisdictional hearings

Those seeking to participate include District of Kitimat and Haisla Nation

Gorbahn takes African route in quest for pro card

Bulkley Valley golf product goes to South Africa in bid to tour pro.

Smithers runners take on provincial best

How the Gryphons did at the BC High School Cross Country Championships.

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

Most Read