Wintergold and One of a Kind Artisan Christmas Market to combine this year

Normally at this time of year valley residents would be looking forward to the annual Wintergold Arts and Crafts Fair. As has happened to so many events this year, due to Covid-19, it has been cancelled. With a twist.

“Covid-19 won’t stop the Gallery from continuing to support artists and artisans in the region” exclaimed Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish.

“While hosting Wintergold was not feasible this year, the gallery decided to combine Wintergold and our One of a Kind Artisan Christmas Market to make one super event.”

This means six-and-a-half weeks of shopping at the gallery with longtime artists such as Rosemary Madden and Mark Tworow and new artisans like Creekside Custom Creations and Juniper7 Care Products.

With over 60 artists and artisans participating this year, the Art Gallery will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“The beauty of this market is all the benefits to the consumer — a one of a kind gift for you or your loved one, buying and supporting local artists and artisans, and knowing that all gallery proceeds go right back into supporting the visual arts in our community.”

New this year will be a private shopping experience.”

“The Smithers Art Gallery will be open late on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people to book a private shopping time with up to six people,” Chernish explained.

“The shop will only be open if booked – so call ahead for you and your “safe six.” Enjoy a relaxing half hour of shopping and a beverage with friends for a safe, socially-distanced start to the holiday season.”

The extended market will be open Nov. 12 – Dec. 24, 2020.

Hours of the Art Gallery are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Private bookings are available by reservation.

