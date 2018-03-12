Wildlife shelter gets big donation

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) near Smithers has received a big donation.

“My knees went all wobbly,” said shelter manager Angelika Langen when she got the call that someone wanted to send a $50,000 cheque.

The gentleman who donated wants to remain anonymous and is from out of town. He also made donations to three other organizations.

“He picked smaller organizations that don’t have large overhead,” said Langen. “He also has a special relationship with bears. He had land and there were bears and he always really enjoyed seeing them and he wanted to help us help them.”

The NLWS is completely funded by donations with an $180,000 operating budget. The money will go towards things they normally can’t get the money together for, such as facility improvements and to purchase equipment that will allow volunteers do their jobs more easily and focus on the animals.

“It is always wonderful and humbling to be given such trust to do the right things and use the money in a matter he feels is important,” added Langen. “I’m always incredibly touched when people reach out, it really doesn’t matter the amount, the support we get from the public in order to run the operation and without the people donating, this wouldn’t be possible. We are always very, very grateful.”

Langen said they’ve extended an invitation to the donor for a visit and tour this summer.